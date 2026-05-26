Belarus consistently views Zimbabwe as a key partner in South Africa. This was stated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives at a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly.

A Zimbabwean parliamentary delegation arrived in Minsk on an official visit. This is a logical continuation of the dialogue between the two countries.

Relations between Minsk and Harare received a powerful boost thanks to contacts between the leaders. The signing of the roadmap marked a new stage. The parties intend to achieve a trade turnover of $100 million. Our country is ready to facilitate the development of existing Belarusian projects in Zimbabwe and the launch of new ones. Plans include joint expansion into third-country markets.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives quoted a guest who said during the talks that Zimbabwe is grateful to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, as the Belarusian leader did not abandon the African country in its time of need. Zimbabwe has become South Africa's breadbasket.

"These are wonderful words that symbolize the support and mutual understanding between our countries," said Igor Sergeenko.

The cooperation agreement signed by parliamentarians will also contribute to the development of relations. The document will strengthen the legislative foundation of the strategic partnership. Interparliamentary friendship groups will play a leading role here.

Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Zimbabwe:

"What we have been missing is close cooperation between parliaments, based on the principles of parliamentary diplomacy. We are pleased that we share similar approaches to the international agenda; we will cooperate at international conferences and within the parliamentary union. We support the principle that the world should be multipolar. All agreements reached between countries must be ratified so that they benefit the people."