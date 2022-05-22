Sergey Glazyev: All packages of sanctions against EAEU countries failed

Western sanctions have stimulated the growth of trade between the EAEU countries. This was stated by Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergey Glazyev. Thus, exports from Belarus to the "five" countries increased by 13% in the first quarter. There are great opportunities in terms of import substitution, especially when western companies are leaving our market. As Sergey Glazyev noted, all the sanctions packages targeted against us have failed. All commodity flows are successfully redirected to other markets.