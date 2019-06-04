Sergei Rumas meets with Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia Andrej Danko

Joint projects in the fields of energy, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and innovation were discussed at the meeting of the Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia, Andrej Danko, with the Prime Minister, Sergey Rumas. The head of the Belarusian government noted that the relations between the countries have been developing dynamically over the past years. Significant progress has been made in developing political, economic, regional and inter-parliamentary dialogue. By the way, 11 joint and 7 foreign enterprises with the participation of Slovak capital are already operating in our country. And the turnover between the countries last year exceeded 200 million dollars.