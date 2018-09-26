3.43 RUB
Sweden interested in business cooperation with engineering companies and agribusiness of Minsk Oblast
Scandinavian diplomats and businessmen are visiting Belarusian factories and establishing contacts these days. Specific agreements and projects will be discussed in late November at the Belarusian-Swedish business forum in Stockholm.
Minsk Oblast is ready for productive cooperation with Sweden. Yesterday it was discussed in Minsk Oblast Executive Committee. Today, the Swedish businessmen and diplomats began a business tour of Belarusian enterprises.
Scandinavian businessmen have expressed interest in various areas of Minsk Oblast economy. Tomorrow the Swedish delegation will visit Borisov plant Metalist and Zhodino plant BelAZ. On Friday, the guests will get acquainted with the production of the Slutsk cheese-making plant.
