Swiss business can count on the most favorable conditions for work and investment - Belarus guarantees it. Converting good political relations into tangible economic benefits was discussed at a meeting between the President and the Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Cassis is one of the seven members of the Swiss Federal Government, which is, in fact, the collective head of state.



This is the first visit of an official representative of Switzerland of such level to Belarus in the history of bilateral relations.



Belarus' efforts to maintain security in the region are welcomed. That's what Mr. Cassis said: It's our destiny to "build bridges" between nations.



By the way, a Belarusian leader is expected in Switzerland! The Ice Hockey World Championship will be held there in May. Knowing that the President is not indifferent to this sport, Mr. Cassis invited Alexander Lukashenko to attend matches of the world championship. Not only for the sake of sports, but such a visit will also be a step towards promoting dialogue between the countries.



The Belarusian exports there have been growing recently. The entire trade turnover is over a quarter billion dollars. And Switzerland wants to double it! That is why the country has raised the level of diplomatic representation, its embassy was solemnly opened in Minsk.



