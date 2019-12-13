Synchronization of EAEC and EU customs codes discussed at the conference in Moscow

Customs codes of the Eurasian and European Union should be synchronized. This was discussed at the international conference in Moscow "EAEC and EU - Prospects for 2020". The main goal is to create a single economic space from Lisbon to Vladivostok. This applies to logistics, building the entire infrastructure for the movement of goods, common standards and customs procedures. Such a project would strengthen cooperation between unions and enhance business interaction. Belarus signed Memorandum of accession to the initiative "Common Economic Space from Lisbon to Vladivostok" in 2018.



During the period of the Belarusian presidency, much attention will be paid to the development of cooperation, industrial and technological cooperation in the agricultural sector. Joint activity on organization of productions oriented not only to the domestic market, but also to the markets of third countries has great prospects.



The large-scale project brings together business, business associations and political figures in Eurasia.

