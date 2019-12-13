3.42 RUB
Energy system of Minsk Region to be strengthened by new boiler houses on wood chips
They build them in Borovlyany, Stolbtsy, Krupki. They actively use another local fuel - peat. Thanks to new peat deposits in Berezinsky District, the local briquette production plant will increase its output. Today it is 33,000 tons of peat briquettes per year. Some products are exported from Minsk Region. For example, the company from Starobin signed a contract to supply wood briquettes to Sweden. In general, among local fuels, peat accounts for 15 percent.
Belarusian peat companies produce not only for power engineering, but also for gardeners. And they are exported to more than 20 countries.
