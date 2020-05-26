Consumer market and pricing issues discussed at Palace of Independence

The situation on the consumer market and pricing issues today became the topic of discussion at the Palace of Independence. Thus, there is no shortage in stores for any group of goods, the profile minister reported to the President. The head of state was interested in the forecast for the development of the market. An instruction was made to pay close attention to essential products and socially significant goods that people cannot do without, especially during an epidemic. Constant monitoring of prices and, if necessary, their regulation is a strict demand of Alexander Lukashenko. All these steps are taken in order to make the basket of daily purchases accessible for every Belarusian.



As for food prices in Belarus, in April they grew a little more than 1%. This is a seasonal increase. In general, since the beginning of the year, this growth has slowed.

