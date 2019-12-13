Situation in economy discussed in Council of Ministers today

The pandemic, freezing of markets and other unfavorable external factors affected Belarusian exports in a bad way. But the country received a positive balance of foreign trade, based on the results of the 6 months. This contributes to macro balance. The Prime Minister announced this in the government today. Roman Golovchenko noted that the Belarusian economy was affected by problems in the world potash market, difficult negotiations on oil supplies. Some industries have worked with a surplus. Food exports have increased. The export of services also grew up: the dynamics affected education, as well as the IT sector. The latter added more than 20%.