Ambulance all-terrain vehicle and other novelties of the Belarusian-Russian car industry to be released of Brest mash assembly line of in January

Russian cars will be produced in Brest. Brestmash plant signed an agreement with Shvabe-SpetsAvto on December 21. This event was a continuation of the decisions of the presidents of Belarus and Russia taken at a recent meeting in Minsk.

The new project is a socio-economic one. Production facilities in Brest will start assembling service cars that people need. They are social cabs, all-wheel-drive ambulances for work in the rural area, and school minibuses with enhanced safety features.

