Slavkaliy 1st in Europe to begin drilling of potash deposits by non-explosive method

Modern requirements and trends are taken into account at the Nezhinsky Mining and Processing Plant under construction. For the first time in Europe, the drilling of mines of potash deposits will be carried out by non-explosive method here. It is a more environmentally friendly, safer and faster method of penetration. Slavkaliy introduced the advanced technology to journalists today.

The construction of the Nezhinsky Mining and Processing Plant began in 2015. This will be the second enterprise in Belarus for the extraction of potash ore and the production of potash fertilizers with a capacity of up to 2 million tons of potassium chloride per year.

