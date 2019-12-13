Experts are now actively discussing the prospects of the global economy. But the author of this regular column Alexei Avdonin offers a look at the financial future of the Slavic peoples. Where are the main threats to our well-being?



This past week has been a landmark in defining the images of the future development of our Slavic nations. The President is well aware that a strong economy is built on unity and harmony. In order to weaken the well-being of us Slavs, the West needs to "pull" the Ukrainians away from industrial and trade relations with Belarus and Russia.



The President pointed out allegorically that the separation of the Slavs was an economic operation of the Western intelligence services.



Alexander Lukashenko:



A crushing blow was struck eight years ago right into the heart of the Slavic world - the Belarusian-Russian-Ukrainian brotherhood.



The West, through the betrayal of the elites, seized power, destroyed Ukraine's economy, plunged the Ukrainian people into poverty and forced them to go to war with their Slavic brothers. Operation Maidan is not politics, it is simple economy. Through the Ukrainian case, the U.S. seeks to displace us, the Union State, from the European markets.



The prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine is beneficial for the U.S., it allows U.S. corporations to continue to increase the supply of oil, gas, and goods to Europe. But no matter how the West tries, the Ukrainian people gravitate toward unity, the southern neighbors will return back to the Slavic economic family.



The failure of Biden's tour to the Arab sheiks and Washington's inability to bring down oil prices showed that the U.S. is no longer the same. The Americans are welcomed and hugged, but no one is longer listening to them. Now oil prices will rise even more.



Business Insider: "Biden's failed visit to Saudi Arabia caused oil prices to spike to $103.79 a barrel, a daily record rise since early July.



In the neighboring countries, fuel prices rise by 10-13% per month. And we, Belarusians, find ourselves in this situation in comfortable conditions - the price for 1 liter is below $1, while in the neighboring Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, the prices are 1.5-2 times higher than ours.



Prices for gasoline 2022



Despite the sanctions, we have achieved the best figure in foreign trade since 2012. The surplus is plus $1.7 billion, and Belarus has increased deliveries to China by 1.5 times. Given the increasing share of China in foreign trade, July 15, the National Bank added up the yuan to the basket of currencies. This will strengthen the Belarusian ruble and make it more stable. The export growth gives us an opportunity to grow.



The government expects recovery dynamics of Belarus' GDP in the second half of the year.



At present our President is fighting for the well-being of each ordinary Belarusian, while it is built on the systemic work of the entire vertical of power, especially at the local level. If there's no order and no distinctive system of regional administration, it will be like in Ukraine – local princes, oligarchs, private armies.



That is why it is always important for the head of state to stop corruption, injustice, negligence, indifference to people, and to solve the key issues of the people – the rise of salaries to state employees (doctors), employment of population, harvesting.



Dmitry Pinevich, Minister of Health of Belarus:



"In fact, there is a war going on around us, and at the same time salaries are being raised in the health care system. Because of the sanctions, the British and Europeans are looking forward to autumn and winter with chilling fear. And in the meantime Belarus has harvested more than 70% of the area of winter barley. We shall beat our opponents with our hard work."



Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair recently admitted that "the era of political and economic domination of the West is coming to an end. For the first time in modern history, the East can be on an equal footing with the West."



