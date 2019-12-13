Slutsk Cheese Plant to master production of instant milk powder

The new innovation project is underway in the agricultural complex of Minsk Region: Slutsk Cheese Plant plans to develop the production of instant milk powder. The products (up to 20 tons per day) will be manufactured at the branch of the holding in Kopyl. For this purpose, a new shop with modern equipment will be built. Thanks to the special structure of dried milk, such powder can be quickly dissolved and processed into cheese, butter or sour cream. Dried milk is especially in demand in China and Middle East.