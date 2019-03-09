Online streaming
09.03.2019
12:20
President
Lukashenko on female president: God forbid a woman is elected in Belarus
6 hours ago
Lukashenko: Belarusian soccer players have problems with physical fitness
7 hours ago
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
12.11.2024
23:31
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
12.11.2024
16:44
Politics
Belarus' progress in achieving SDG remains high
12.11.2024
13:46
Sergeenko: Only equality of all nations can ensure civilizational development of mankind
05.11.2024
12:27
Union State Council of Ministers to meet in Minsk. What's on agenda?
05.11.2024
12:20
CEC: 7 people nominated as candidates for President of Belarus
04.11.2024
17:30
10 territorial commissions for election of President of Republic of Belarus formed in Minsk
04.11.2024
12:15
Society
Minsk and Urumqi to be connected by new direct flight from December 16
5 hours ago
NAS of Belarus and the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research discuss new areas of cooperation
12 hours ago
People's trust in President of Belarus results from systematic work by head of state
23 hours ago
What Polish plans does Belarus interfere with?
23 hours ago
Economy
Belarus and Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $90 million
Recently
Belarusian products conquer Shanghai
10.11.2024
22:31
Belarusian delegation holds negotiations at import exhibition in Shanghai
10.11.2024
13:12
7th China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai with Belarus among participants
05.11.2024
08:50
Sergeenko: Belarus ready to share knowledge and technology with African partners
04.11.2024
17:58
In the world
Musk supports life sentences for doctors who change sex of children
Recently
Poland continues to deploy military bases near border with Belarus
Recently
German politician calls on Berlin to join BRICS
Recently
European Commission launches program of military purchases by EU countries
Recently
Regions
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
New woodworking plant to be built in Svisloch District
18.12.2020
15:44
Incidents
Media: Israel attacked the IRGC space center in Iran
30.10.2024
09:05
Netanyahu's residence attacked by drones
23.10.2024
13:20
Inspection of weapon use by Polish law enforcers on Belarusian territory carried out
08.10.2024
18:07
Horizon
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06