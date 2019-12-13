3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Snopkov: Trade and economic sphere plays crucial role in sustainability of Union State
The trade and economic sphere plays a crucial role, on which directly depends the sustainability of the Union State and the welfare of the two peoples. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov during a meeting with Director General of JSC "Russian Export Center" Veronika Nikishina, writes BelTA.
"Today, within the framework of the Belarusian-Russian union building, the trade and economic sphere plays a crucial role, on which the sustainability of the Union State and the well-being of our countries and peoples directly depend. We are grateful for your interest in expanding cooperation with Belarus on a wide range of issues," said Nikolai Snopkov.
According to him, today the head of state had a thorough talk on practically all key aspects of bilateral interaction. "I want to assure you that the government of Belarus will substantially consider both the current projects with the participation of your company and the promising areas of expansion of our cooperation in various spheres outlined today. I am confident that today's meeting will make it possible to find a solution to many problematic issues and give an additional impetus to our cooperation. I hope that Belarusian exporters and heads of banks will feel the positive results of our meeting in the very near future," emphasized First Vice Premier.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All