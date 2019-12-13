Snopkov: Trade and economic sphere plays crucial role in sustainability of Union State

The trade and economic sphere plays a crucial role, on which directly depends the sustainability of the Union State and the welfare of the two peoples. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov during a meeting with Director General of JSC "Russian Export Center" Veronika Nikishina, writes BelTA.

"Today, within the framework of the Belarusian-Russian union building, the trade and economic sphere plays a crucial role, on which the sustainability of the Union State and the well-being of our countries and peoples directly depend. We are grateful for your interest in expanding cooperation with Belarus on a wide range of issues," said Nikolai Snopkov.

According to him, today the head of state had a thorough talk on practically all key aspects of bilateral interaction. "I want to assure you that the government of Belarus will substantially consider both the current projects with the participation of your company and the promising areas of expansion of our cooperation in various spheres outlined today. I am confident that today's meeting will make it possible to find a solution to many problematic issues and give an additional impetus to our cooperation. I hope that Belarusian exporters and heads of banks will feel the positive results of our meeting in the very near future," emphasized First Vice Premier.