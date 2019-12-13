GDP growth expected in Belarus in second half of 2022

GDP is expected to grow in Belarus in the second half of the year: the five-year goals for economic development are still relevant. There are no plans to revise the targets for 2022, as the Ministry of Economy stated today. Over the past five months there has been a slowdown, but this, as the regulator emphasizes, is expected. We are now witnessing a deep transformation of foreign economic activity - the trade flows are being reoriented. A comprehensive plan has been adopted to support business. A number of regulatory legal acts are being prepared to support economic entities and to make the workforce feel less sanctions pressure.