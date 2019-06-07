3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Agreement on cooperation between Minsk and Orenburg regions to signed at the next Forum of Regions
This was announced at a meeting of the working group of the Belarusian Textile Industry. The concern is responsible for trade cooperation with this Russian region. A number of projects are already in operation. One of the Belarusian enterprises produces waterproof materials. The participants discussed how to prevent the illegal re-export of our products, as Orenburg Region has a long border with Kazakhstan.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All