PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Agreement on cooperation between Minsk and Orenburg regions to signed at the next Forum of Regions

This was announced at a meeting of the working group of the Belarusian Textile Industry. The concern is responsible for trade cooperation with this Russian region. A number of projects are already in operation. One of the Belarusian enterprises produces waterproof materials. The participants discussed how to prevent the illegal re-export of our products, as Orenburg Region has a long border with Kazakhstan.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All