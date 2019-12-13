Agreement on cooperation signed by governors of Minsk and Vladimir Region of Russia

An agreement on cooperation was signed by the governors of Minsk Region and Vladimir Region of Russia. It lays an emphasis on the mutual exchange of technologies and industrial development. During the dialogue the parties discussed a number of prospects aimed at an increase in trade turnover. Last year it amounted to over $43 thousand. The main export items are meat products, equipment and tractor parts, ferrous metal products. Minsk Region imports plastic, linoleum, and construction wood products.