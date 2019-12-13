Starodorozhsky branch of Slutsk sugar refinery presents blueberry, cranberry, lingonberry juices

The governor's meeting with director of the Jintai Institute of Culture and Economics, authoritative physician Cai Chuanqing strengthened the international contacts. The enterprise for the production of herbal tea in Myadel District hosted the negotiations. The special interest of the Chinese guests is valerian and echinacea. Medicinal tinctures are also made on the basis of the enterprise. There are plans to set up a production facility for Chinese traditional medicine in the Great Stone Industrial Park, where Belarusian herbs can also be used.



Starodorozhsky branch of the Slutsk sugar refinery presented its novelties to the guests from Belarus and China today. These are new juices from blueberries, cranberries and lingonberries. The new products will soon take their place on the Belarusian market. There are also export prospects.



