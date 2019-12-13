Palace of Independence hosts meeting on development of food industry

The new chairman of the Belarusian state food industry concern Belgospishcheprom reported to the President on the development of sugar, confectionery and beer production.

The Belarusian companies have been operating amidst difficult conditions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The enterprises were set a task to increase the exports.

The state supported the sugar industry, and now it is important to bring down the production cost to raise the efficiency of the industry and ensure the competitive price. The Belarusian enterprises will be united into a holding for the production of the confectionery products. It will enhance their position at the domestic market and allow offering the best prices.

The Belarusian food enterprises face no problems with the procurement. The export growth made 5%. The Belarusian products are exported to 60 countries. Work is underway to set up a trading representation in China.



