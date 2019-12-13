Deputy Prime Minister and Pskov Governor discuss cooperation via videoconference

Belarus is ready to increase supplies to the Pskov Region. The opportunities for our cooperation were discussed by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko and the Governor of the Russian region via a video-conference. First of all, we are ready to ship more equipment and elevators. We are also planning to step up our participation in the development programs for the agro-industrial complex of the Pskov Region. The government pointed out that the produce of the Belarusian agricultural engineering industry is not inferior to its world analogues. On the whole, last year results show positive dynamics - the trade turnover between Belarus and the Pskov Region increased by 45%. The trend will be maintained this year as well.



Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus stated that we are interested in active cooperation in terms of supplies of our agricultural machinery, including tractors and attachments. Especially promising is the cooperation on supplies of gas-powered vehicles, in particular MAZ buses. Our gas-powered bus was successfully tested in the Pskov Кegion.



Russia may also be interested in our construction potential: especially in the construction of housing and social facilities with the involvement of credit resources of the Development Bank of Belarus.



