Cooperation with Novgorod Region discussed by working group

Future joint projects are discussed at a working group meeting at the National Library. The cooperation with Novgorod Region is supervised by the Ministry of Architecture and Construction. The guests are interested in our experience.

The Russian side notes the quality of the Belarusian construction projects and the absence of risks: the sites are commissioned in time.

