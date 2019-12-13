Governor of Grodno Region reports to President on socio-economic development and progress in harvesting

On July 19, Governor Vladimir Karanik talked to the President about the development of Grodno Region and the progress of the harvesting campaign in the western part of the country. The economic situation in the eastern part of the country was subjected to a complex analysis. According to Alexander Lukashenko, a number of shortcomings were revealed, but they were not critical. The number one topic in the country, traditionally in midsummer, is the harvesting campaign and the second harvest of grasses. The head of state also pays the closest attention to it.

The situation in the world food market is critical: Belarusian agrarians have to feed their people and to earn money from foreign sales. The current harvest should be held at the highest level of organization and discipline. The President is convinced that Grodno Region will do the harvesting in a proper way. In total, the objective of the region is to maintain the level of the previous year in economic terms.

They also discussed the need to extend visa-free travel for citizens of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. According to Alexander Lukashenko, the main thing in this matter is the response of ordinary citizens, and first of all, Belarusians (to put it mildly, everyone can see the unfriendly position of the European politicians perfectly well). The President was interested in the progress in the construction of the oncologic dispensary in Grodno. The medical facility is of vital importance for the western region of the country.