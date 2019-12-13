Meeting with President: exports, salaries, major investment projects

A rational approach and maximum effect in woodworking are being discussed at the highest level today.



The development of this strategic sector of the Belarusian economy is under constant control. Significant funds have been invested in its modernization in recent years.



Modern equipment makes it possible to produce goods with high added value, which remains at the enterprises in the form of profit, and to constantly develop. About three-quarters of Bellesbumprom's products are now exported. Thousands of new jobs have been created. In general, the industry is doing well. Key investment projects and the difficulties of their implementation are not ignored either.



Belarus continues to implement the 3 largest investment projects. These are the paper production in Shklov, the plant that will produce cardboard in Dobrush, and the Soligorsk project for the production of bleached sulfate pulp.



The production of packaging types of paper will be organized at the plant in Gomel Region. The principal decision was made today, the chairman of the Bellesbumprom concern told the reporters.



Woodworking remains one of the key sectors of our economy. Despite the difficult situation due to the pandemic, the enterprises of the concern managed to maintain a stable level of production and sales of products this year. Its exports amounted to almost $380 million from January to August.



