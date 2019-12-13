3.42 RUB
Council of Ministers of Belarus corrects new system of price regulation
The government of Belarus has corrected certain provisions of the resolution No. 713 of October 19, 2022 "On the system of price regulation," BelTA informs referring to the press service of the government.
"The correction is made on the basis of the analysis of incoming requests," specified in the press service. The details are not yet reported. As it was previously announced, decree № 713 introduced price regulation of the entire basket of consumer goods , both domestic and imported.
