Council of Republic passes draft budget 2020

The Council of the Republic has approved the draft budget for 2020. The revenues are made of exports, taxes and excise duties. 40% of the budget will be spent on social projects, raising pensions and salaries to state employees. The budget is based on basic scenario with 1.9% GDP growth and inflation not exceeding 5%. The Council of the Republic will also consider international treaties and labor protection law.

