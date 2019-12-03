3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Council of Republic passes draft budget 2020
The Council of the Republic has approved the draft budget for 2020. The revenues are made of exports, taxes and excise duties. 40% of the budget will be spent on social projects, raising pensions and salaries to state employees. The budget is based on basic scenario with 1.9% GDP growth and inflation not exceeding 5%. The Council of the Republic will also consider international treaties and labor protection law.
