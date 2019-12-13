3.42 RUB
Council of Ministers of Belarus defines groups of goods, the turnover of which will be automatically tracked
The prices of almost 40 types of goods will be monitored automatically - it follows from the new decree of the government of Belarus.
Previously, the relevant document contained only three positions: refrigerators, tires and bicycles. Now the list has been expanded to include everyday food products, household appliances and chemicals.
All new items will be added to the traceability system from December this year. And in the future they will be included in the new automatic price control system. It is based on artificial intelligence technology, which will help identify overcharges and take response measures.
