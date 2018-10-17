PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Experts of IAEA mission note high level of Belarus preparedness for response to emergency situations at nuclear power plants

A number of practices used by Belarusian rescuers will be introduced in other countries. The mission of international experts in our country is over. During the monitoring, the delegation visited practical maneuvers of rescuers and appreciated their skills. Some recommendations will be published in the IAEA report.

During the meeting, our country was registered in the assistance network of the IAEA. The main objective of the organization is international cooperation in the event of a nuclear or radiological emergency. This structure includes 31 countries, including Russia, China, Japan, USA, France and Ukraine.

