3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Experts of IAEA mission note high level of Belarus preparedness for response to emergency situations at nuclear power plants
A number of practices used by Belarusian rescuers will be introduced in other countries. The mission of international experts in our country is over. During the monitoring, the delegation visited practical maneuvers of rescuers and appreciated their skills. Some recommendations will be published in the IAEA report.
During the meeting, our country was registered in the assistance network of the IAEA. The main objective of the organization is international cooperation in the event of a nuclear or radiological emergency. This structure includes 31 countries, including Russia, China, Japan, USA, France and Ukraine.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All