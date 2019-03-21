These are companies in the field of mechanical engineering, metallurgy, production of hydraulic components and assemblies. A series of new production facilities is being built in the industrial area Shabany. Until the end of the year 350 jobs will be created.

Last year, the list of residents of the Technopark added fourteen new companies. Since the beginning of this year, 3 companies have joined it. The industrial cluster expands its area with new premises in Molodechno, Zhodino and Fanipol where several successful innovative productions are already functioning.