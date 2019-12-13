Fair pricing: Government of Belarus encourages all market players to get involved

The Belarusian government together with the business is ready to develop a formula of optimal prices without overpricing, markups and excess profits, while respecting the most important thing - to keep the profitable operation of businesses and trade. After all, the price is a component from raw materials to the finished product.

All the nuances of the big work were considered at a meeting with the management of retailers and manufacturers. As a result it was decided to create a working council under the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade. Regulations of its work were approved on February 20.

It is not an easy task to find a balance between the interests of producers, importers, trade and consumers. Someone has business and unforeseen circumstances, and someone just decided to earn some extra money, playing on the overpricing. But we all go to the stores and, of course, we all want to be able to afford the goods. So the government calls for a clear pricing system, where social responsibility is paramount.

Fair pricing: the government of Belarus encourages all market players to join the process

Belarusian retail chains have shown it more than once. When the usual logistics came to a halt and world prices began to press on the cost of goods in our stores, the retailer supported the proposal of the regulator, MAR, on discount cards of 10% for those who are especially vulnerable: pensioners, large families and other socially vulnerable groups. A total of 2.5 million Belarusians have such discount support. And they have saved up to Br23 million. In turn, the government, hearing the valid arguments of the business, corrected the decree № 713 to regulate prices. After all, there are always objective reasons for the growth, you can't avoid them. But it's important to block speculation. The President also spoke about it at a meeting with the Council of Ministers.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“I do not insist on stopping prices, because with such international inflation, stopping prices will turn into a shortage on the shelves. But there should be no unjustified rampant growth. Pricing is the basis of justice and peace in Belarus.”

On instructions from the President, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov met with the management of trade networks. A full house testifies to the fact that the business is ready to work together with the state authorities, meeting the main conditions: to keep everybody's profits and provide a rational and reasonable price on the shelf.