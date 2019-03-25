Development Bank to create investment funds

The Development Bank, along with financing large-scale infrastructure projects, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and export financing, will focus on creating new tools. This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank Andrei Zhishkevich. Among the tasks of the largest financial institution in the country is the creation of investment funds and infrastructure for the future financing.

In general, over the past year, the Bank's loan portfolio has grown by almost a quarter exceeding the figure of 5.5 billion rubles, and today it is about 5% of the country's GDP.