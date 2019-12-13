3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Average interest rate on loans to real sector in Belarus amounts to 9.2% per annum in December
The average interest rate on loans to the real sector amounted to 9.2% per annum in December. This is lower by 1 point compared to December 2022.
Individuals on average borrowed from banks at 10% per annum - this figure is also lower than a year earlier. The average interest rate on new term deposits for Belarusians in rubles amounted to 9.72% per annum last month. The most attractive level of profitability was offered by banks on long-term deposits. Thus, the money was deposited at a rate of 12.63% for a period of more than a year at an annual inflation rate of 5.8%.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All