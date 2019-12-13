Average interest rate on loans to real sector in Belarus amounts to 9.2% per annum in December

The average interest rate on loans to the real sector amounted to 9.2% per annum in December. This is lower by 1 point compared to December 2022.

Individuals on average borrowed from banks at 10% per annum - this figure is also lower than a year earlier. The average interest rate on new term deposits for Belarusians in rubles amounted to 9.72% per annum last month. The most attractive level of profitability was offered by banks on long-term deposits. Thus, the money was deposited at a rate of 12.63% for a period of more than a year at an annual inflation rate of 5.8%.