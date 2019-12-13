3.39 RUB
Harvesting starts in Mogilev Region
It is a hot time in the fields of the country. Gomel Region has already begun mass harvesting of cereals. In total the farm's grain harvest will amount to more than 4 thousand hectares.
Harvesting starts a little early this year, as the crops ripen more actively. We need to harvest more than 20 thousand hectares of crops. The gross harvest will be more than 100 thousand tons. We hope for good weather and abundant harvest.
Now the agrarians of the Kirovsky District are busy harvesting barley. For the safety reasons, the harvest is monitored by the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
