Refinancing rate reduced to 7.75%

The refinancing rate falls from 8 to 7.75%. The interest rates on the loan and deposit will also decrease by 0.25%. The changes will take effect on July 1 and will last at least until August. The next meeting of the National Bank's monetary policy board is scheduled for the end of summer. Economists note a slowdown in inflation. The increase in consumer prices in annual terms amounted to 4.9% in May, which is 0.5% less than the slowdown of the annual inflation in April.



