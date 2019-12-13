3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Refinancing rate in Belarus reduced to 10.5% per annum
The refinancing rate is going down again in Belarus. Today, it will amount to 10.5% per annum. Such a decision was made by the National Bank.
The inflation is demonstrating a stable trend towards slowdown. The regulator predicts that the decline in consumer price growth will continue in the second quarter of the year. This provides for softening of the monetary policy.
This is already the third decrease in the key rate since the beginning of the year. During this time, it has gone down by 1.5%.
