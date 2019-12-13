Should Belarusians be afraid of food shortages?

According to Igor Brylo, Minister of Agriculture and Foodstuffs of Belarus, the level of meat and dairy production in the country is several times higher than the consumption level.



"We consume less than 3 million tons of milk and export more than 4 million tons. More than 35% of the produced meat is also exported. In these areas we have a fairly serious reserve. In the production of vegetable crops, we also consume less than we produce. Plus, we plan to increase the production of vegetable crops," said the Minister.



Igor Brylo called the deficit positions: fruit and berries. But their production is planned to be raised.



"What hunger can threaten the Republic of Belarus, when the level of self-sufficiency is very high? As for sugar, we have set a task to get 5 million tons of sugar beets this year. We have increased the amount of sugar beet sown in the country and hope to harvest such crops, which will provide both domestic consumption and the opportunity to sell sugar to foreign markets," said the Minister of Agriculture and Food.



Igor Brylo, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:



Sunflower oil is a crop that is still trying to grow in our country, we will not be able to replace it in large volumes. This is the position that will come to us. We have good relations with the regions where this oil comes from, so I am deeply convinced that we will have this product.



