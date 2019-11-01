Belarusian capital prepares for Minsk days in Shanghai

They will be held in Chinese mega polis on November 7-9. Large Minsk industrial enterprises will present their products. Guests will be able to learn more about Belarusian foodstuff and know-how, for example, engineering. Furthermore, companies will take part in The Second China International Import Exp. Minsk-Shanghai Business Forum will be held on November 9.



Talks will be carried on in Shanghai and contracts in such areas as education and health care will be signed.



