Strachko: "Made in Belarus" is a popular brand for Kyrgyzstan

What can Belarus export to Kyrgyzstan? The head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan, Andrei Strachko, told this to the TV channel "Belarus 1".



Interest in Belarusian equipment



Andrei Strachko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan:



"Made in Belarus" is a brand for Kyrgyzstan. They try to take our equipment, first of all, agricultural equipment. They are interested in our trolleybuses. There are about 30 of our trolleybuses in Bishkek. We offer Kyrgyzstani citizens, and we have discussed the supply of our gas-fueled buses more than once. We also electric buses offer to them.



The trade turnover in 2021 will be $100 million.



Andrei Strachko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan:



“Last year we had nearly $100 million in trade turnover, which was mostly the Belarusian export - more than $80 million. It is neither small, nor big. I think we should potentially attract investment, consider the joint assembling and the creation of new industries here. I think there are prospects for building up.”



