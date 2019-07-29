EU countries interested in supplies of Belarusian paper packaging

Due to the active transition to environmentally friendly packaging and the rejection of plastic bags, European manufacturers do not always cope with the needs of their market.



30% of the paper packaging produced by Belarusian enterprises is exported to EU countries. For the time being, such companies are less than half loaded. In case of growth of interest in the domestic market, they are ready to reach 100%.



Now the paper bag is twice as expensive as a plastic one. By the way, the environmentalists call them a real disaster for the environment. The period of decomposition can reach up to 10 centuries, and micro-plastic, into which they break up, accumulate in the human body.