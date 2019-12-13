PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BELGEE sets strategic goal of electric cars production

BELGEE named the production of a line of electric cars its strategic task. There are good starting conditions for this in Belarus: the quality of roads, short distances, the infrastructure of charging stations. In addition, there are plans to develop the production of sedans. In certain areas part of the market has been freed, so there are not enough crossovers. But in general, this year BELGEE expects to hold steady at the level of last year's positions. The company promises that a sufficient number of cars will soon arrive in the showrooms and dealer centers of the country.

