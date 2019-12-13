3.42 RUB
Construction site of Nezhinsky Mining Works visited by specialists from Canada
A world-class project with a unique mine drilling method will be implemented at the construction site of Nezhinsky Mining Works with the help of specialists from Canada. The new technique has completely replaced manual labor when drilling mines and allowed to eliminate the use of explosives. The innovative technology has already proved its effectiveness: the speed of operations has almost doubled. At the end of April the site will be visited by the entire global mining elite.
