Inland navigation in Russia and Belarus to be unobstructed under certain conditions

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order approving a draft treaty between Russia and Belarus on inland navigation. The document was published on Wednesday on the official Internet portal of legal information. This is reported by TASS.



"Vessels under the flag of the state of the party may navigate: between ports located on the inland waterways of the states of one party and ports located on the inland waterways of the other party; from ports located on the inland waterways of the other party to ports of third countries and in the opposite direction," the draft states.



Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Transport to hold negotiations with Belarus and to sign the treaty after reaching an agreement.



The decision on the possibility of cabotage transportation of goods and passengers is to be taken by a joint commission. It is specified that transportation of prohibited cargo, fishing, hydrographic, research activities, interference with communication systems and means of communication is not allowed during the inland navigation.



