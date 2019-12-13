Svetlogorsk Pulp and Paperboard Mill: production of in-demand products and breaking new ground

By 2023, Svetlogorsk Pulp and Paperboard Mill should reach its full design capacity producing up to 400 thousand tons of bleached pulp,. Today the Prime Minister assessed the work of these lines. Raw materials are in demand on foreign markets, prices have been rising since the beginning of the year. This increases the sales revenues. At the same time the issue of high added value production is being discussed, so that we could process the raw materials ourselves and receive the finished goods. The implementation of the project is planned to begin this year. Now the issue of financing is being managed. The new production will be able to saturate its own market with hygienic products, which are still imported in large quantities, and supply some of them for export, for example to Asian countries.



