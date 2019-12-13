3.40 RUB
Over 80% of Belarusian exports go to Eurasian region
More than 80% of exported Belarusian products are sent to the Eurasian region. This was stated by Svetlana Kondratenko, deputy director for scientific work of the Institute of Systemic Research in the Agroindustrial Complex of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, writes BELTA.
"In 2022, our country reached a record high in terms of food supplies to the foreign market - $8.3 billion, which is 24% more than in the previous year. More than 80% of products are directed to the Eurasian region. This is a significant contribution to ensuring not only national but also collective food security," assured the specialist.
She also emphasized that the Belarusian export basket is well balanced, but it is rapidly improving to meet the market requirements. Our enterprises are expanding their assortment with more and more products with high added value, including original cheeses, dairy products, sausages, meat semi-finished products, chocolate and sugar confectionery, canned fruit and vegetable products.
"In order to gain a foothold in markets and store shelves, for example, in China or Middle East countries, it is important to conduct a deep marketing analysis of consumer preferences and offer an original Belarusian product that will be in line with the local food culture. In this regard, the innovative potential of our producers plays a crucial role.
