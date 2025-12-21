Tasty Bite for American Business: Why Belarusian Fertilizers Might Be of Interest to USA

Economic analyst Georgiy Grits commented in an "Actual Interview" on the prospects of cooperation between Belarus and the USA after the partial lifting of sanctions, emphasizing mutual benefits and the potential to attract American investments into the potash industry.

"Lifting sanctions on potash fertilizers is already the second step. The first was lifting sanctions on Belavia. And, in principle, this path will continue. I think now the question is how to implement these steps in the right direction," said Georgiy Grits.

According to him, logistics remains a challenge because of Lithuania's position. "Because the same potash fertilizers, if we talk about optimizing business processes, go through the Lithuanian port. The Lithuanian side has so far put this issue on hold. They refer to Brussels, to the European Union, saying they do not make the sanctions. Therefore, from this perspective, we need to find some balance of interests," explained the analyst.

He highlighted the interests of the American side: "Let’s perhaps raise the issue of American interests. Potash fertilizer is a resource for increasing crop yields. Agriculture in the United States is one of the drivers. Sometimes it seems like this is an innovative country, they do everything with artificial intelligence. But currently, the export budget is mainly formed by agriculture, while industry plays a lesser role.

Therefore, the issues of crop yields and farmers’ income are shifting from economic to political matters. Especially since U.S. elections and the House of Representatives are on the horizon."

Grits proposed an active role for the Trump administration and attracting American investors: "Therefore, I believe that the U.S. government, the Trump administration, should take a more active role in implementing these agreements. But this issue needs to be considered long-term. For example, involving American specialized companies as investors, as these companies have certain competencies. On the global market, the US ranks in the top 10 for potash extraction. Of course, this is not the top 3, where Belarus is, nor the top 5, but in the top 10. Currently, the US does not have internal resources to raise its status in this ranking. And they are not ready to attract American companies on the global market. The US has serious conflicts with Canada, Israel, and Germany, which is unlikely to allow American business due to conflicting interests."

Economist Georgiy Grits sees potential in joint projects: "From this perspective, I think the project to expand potash extraction in Belarus could be a mutually beneficial 'tasty piece,' in a good sense. Today, we extract potash salts near Soligorsk — this is a stable business. Just a few years ago, the enterprise generated over $1 billion in export revenue; now it's around $700-500 million, but still a significant amount. We also have a second project. Last year, a Russian co-investor withdrew from this project—the mining and processing plant—due to sanctions and logistics issues. From this point of view, it makes sense to build the business process with the involvement of foreign investors."

Grits added: "And if American business comes in, I have no doubt that it will resolve the issues with Lithuania and the EU. None of these countries, under external management from the US administration, will want to conflict with us. It’s profitable for Belarus as well. We get income from Klaipėda because we are co-investors there (30%), and we earn from the export of our fertilizers—taxes and so on. I believe this business scheme has a future."

The analyst also linked U.S. interest in cooperation with global challenges: "Another point is that today, for America and ordinary Americans, it’s important to present the US as a sponsor of security and a solver of global problems. And in this regard, potash fertilizers are a significant factor in ensuring global food security. Millions of people, tens of millions—and some estimates say about 1.5 billion—mainly in Latin America and Central Africa, live below the poverty line, practically existing. When Trump says, ‘We have not only solved our internal problems but also addressed global food security,’ his image as a peacemaker is reinforced," concluded Georgiy Grits.