Great Stone plans to create technologies for electric heating equipment of new type

In the industrial park "Great Stone" they plan to sign a contract with a Chinese company for more than 10 million dollars to create joint technologies of electric heating equipment of a new type.

The task of a large-scale business meeting is to acquaint guests with the possibilities of the industrial park, economic and tax privileges for residents.

