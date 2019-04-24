3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Great Stone plans to create technologies for electric heating equipment of new type
In the industrial park "Great Stone" they plan to sign a contract with a Chinese company for more than 10 million dollars to create joint technologies of electric heating equipment of a new type.
The task of a large-scale business meeting is to acquaint guests with the possibilities of the industrial park, economic and tax privileges for residents.
