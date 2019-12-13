3.42 RUB
Farmers of Vitebsk Region approach harvesting equator
Nearly 600 thousand tons of grain was gathered by farmers in Vitebsk Region. The average yield is 33 quintals per hectare. The agricultural enterprises of Vitebsk region are also engaged in preparation of seeds. The rate of harvest in Vitebsk Region is above the national average.
