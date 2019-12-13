3.43 RUB
Tesla barely copes with problems due to supply chain disruptions
Ilon Musk copes with the problems encountered by Tesla with great difficulty due to disruptions of the supply chain. The billionaire made this statement at the Business 20 Summit 2022 in Indonesia, writes RIA Novosti.
Journalists asked the businessman whether Tesla copes with the difficulties that the company is experiencing due to disruptions of the supply chain. Elon Musk responded, "With great difficulty. I work as hard as I can, from morning till night seven days a week".
American company Tesla Motors was founded in 2003 as a developer and manufacturer of electric cars and technologies related to them. In addition to electric cars, the company uses its own technology to produce batteries and electric motors, which are purchased by other car companies, such as Toyota and Daimler.
