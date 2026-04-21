The Strait of Hormuz crisis could cause the world to face a helium shortage for microchips

While the world watches military reports from the Middle East, another crisis is quietly unfolding thousands of kilometers from the front lines. Helium tankers are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, and Taiwanese microchip factories are counting their losses. Who will fill the vacuum, and what does Armenia have to do with it? Why is microchip production dependent on a single strait, and how is the US already preparing a backup airfield in the Caucasus?

Imagine: you're baking bread, everything is ready—flour, water, yeast. But someone has blocked the door to the salt pantry, and without salt, the bread won't turn out. This is precisely the situation facing the global microchip industry today. Helium plays the role of "salt."

At the Taiwanese fabs of TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, helium is used everywhere: for cooling lithography machines, creating an inert environment during silicon etching, and servicing quantum sensors. It's not an auxiliary gas, but a fundamental requirement for the entire line. Without helium, the fab grinds to a halt.

The largest helium exporters are Qatar and the UAE. Their tankers enter the oceans through the Strait of Hormuz—a 54-kilometer stretch of water between Iran and Oman through which approximately 30% of global helium exports pass. Following the escalation of tensions around Iran, shipping there is under threat.

Insurance companies are suspending coverage. Tankers are turning around. Spot helium prices are rising.

Taiwan was the first to feel the pressure. TSMC produces over 90% of the world's most advanced microchips. It's here that processors for iPhones, Microsoft servers, and automotive control systems are made. Any disruption in helium supplies isn't just a problem for one plant, but a chain reaction throughout the global economy.

A modern car contains between 1,000 and 3,000 chips, a bank terminal contains dozens, and a military drone contains hundreds. The 2021-2022 semiconductor shortage cost the global auto industry $210 billion in losses. A new crisis risks being more profound, because this time the problem isn't logistics, but raw materials.

Washington reacted quickly: Vice President J.D. Vance visited Yerevan, and this was no accident. The United States is currently positioning Armenia as a technology hub in the South Caucasus. Following the talks, a promise was made to facilitate the opening of an Nvidia regional center in Yerevan. The logic is clear: to diversify production and research capabilities away from unstable sea routes.

This is a classic American strategy: create a backup airfield before the primary one fails. Armenia offers political loyalty, cheap electricity from the Metsamor nuclear power plant, and a favorable geographic location outside of direct conflict zones. For Nvidia, which is expanding its production of AI accelerators, this is an attractive option.

But it's important to understand one thing: relocating a research center takes a year, while relocating chip production takes 10 years and costs a trillion dollars. TSMC has been building a factory in Arizona since 2021, but it still hasn't reached its design capacity. This means there's no short-term replacement for Taiwan. And as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains unstable, the semiconductor market will remain under chronic stress.

Who benefits? Helium producers with alternative supply routes—primarily Russia, the world's second-largest helium exporter. Countries that have built strategic gas reserves in advance and invested in localizing production also benefit.

Who loses? Consumers of electronics around the world and those corporations that relied on a single route and a single manufacturer.

Ultimately, this crisis exposes the key vulnerability of the globalized economy: when critical raw materials, critical factories, and critical shipping lanes are concentrated in a single location, it only takes one conflict to affect everyone, from a data center in Singapore to an ATM in Europe.