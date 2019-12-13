3.40 RUB
Tomsk Region interested in Belarusian products
Our Colleagues from Western Siberia are also looking for new points of interaction with an emphasis on increasing trade turnover. Today, the cooperation with Tomsk Region was discussed at a working group meeting. According to the results of the year, mutual trade between our country and this Russian region has increased by half.
Tomsk Region is interested in our woodworking products, agriculture, machinery and light industry goods. The partners pay special attention to the development of cooperation in science, education, culture, as well as the climate agenda.
